RI DLT Acting Director on unemployment: ‘I think we are in a much better place’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News at 4 spoke with Acting Director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) Matt Weldon about the impacts of the American Rescue Plan.

When one year has elapsed in unemployment, the person must file a new claim to get the extension, Weldon explained.

“Just keep certifying,” he said. “Go ahead and file that claim and try to certify for the following week.”

Weldon said two weeks is a good estimate to when that will be confirmed.

The acting director also spoke about the Paycheck Protection Program, the $300 benefit being extended through September and an update on fraudulent claims.

Overall, Weldon said, “I think we are in a much better place.”

Watch the full interview with R.I. DLT Acting Director Matt Weldon in the video above.

