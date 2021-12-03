RI DEM: Oil spill in Seekonk River linked to Tidewater Landing project headed by National Grid

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two oil spills in recent weeks have prompted the state to bring a marine biologist to the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, according to state officials.

The marine biologist, according to R.I. Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Mike Healey, will investigate whether or not cases of dead fish washing up onshore are due to two recent oil spills linked to National Grid’s Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket.

Mike Healey, chief public affairs officer for R.I. DEM, says the first spill took place on Nov. 12 amid “foul weather,” and it breached a boom designed to keep oil away.

National Grid, which owns the $400 million site being redeveloped into a soccer stadium, was not found at fault, according to Healey.

Ted Kresse, director of communications for National Grid in Rhode Island, says “a portion” of oil breached the booms on Wednesday.

Kresse says National Grid began construction activities earlier this year to remediate the Tidewater site in Pawtucket, which housed a former gas manufacturing plant that was shut down in 1968.

“Part of the remediation effort includes the removal of soil containing coal tar, a byproduct of the gas manufacturing process, from an area along the riverbank,” he said in a statement to 12 News.

Kresse says RIDEM and the National Response Center were notified of the breach immediately, and National Grid is “taking additional actions to limit any further impacts, including deploying more soft and hard booms and additional matting for absorption.”