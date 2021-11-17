RI civil rights groups sue prison for alleged rights violation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island civil rights organizations have sued the state’s Department of Corrections on behalf of a man who alleges his rights were violated when he was held in solitary confinement for eight months as punishment for complaints about conditions.

The Providence Journal reported Tuesday that the Rhode Island Center for Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island sued the state’s corrections director and other administrators at the behest of 28-year-old Joseph Shepard.

He alleges his rights were violated when administrators put him in confinement.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said the state disagreed that Shepard had served time in solitary confinement.