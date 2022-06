WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday was the 57th annual Gaspee Days Parade and Rhode Islanders came out for the celebration.

In June of 1772, the British schooner called the HMS Gaspee was burned in Narraganset Bay by Rhode Island colonists. This would become known as America’s “First Blow to Freedom”.

The parade started on Narragansett Parkway in Warwick and continued through Pawtuxet Village, and ended on Broad Street in Cranston.