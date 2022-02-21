PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s seafood industry is getting a nearly $400,000 boost from the federal government to help it weather and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s congressional delegation says the roughly $371,000 from the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program provides relief for local seafood processors and processing facilities.

The federal funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including workplace and worker safety measures; transition to online sales; housing for workers so they can maintain social distancing or to allow for quarantining; and covering the costs associated with vaccinations, testing, treatment and paid leave.