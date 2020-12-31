Rhode Island State Parks to accept reservations for 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on Monday will begin taking reservations for picnic areas, covered shelters and recreational fields at state parks for the 2021 season.

Reservations can be made on a first-come, first-served basis only by phone or in person at the state park.

Options include single picnic sites for $5, covered shelters that range from $75 to $100 per day, and recreational fields with varying prices.

There are also park sites available on a first-come, first-served basis that do not need to be rented. The department recommends that group sizes and activities be limited to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For more information visit riparks.com.

