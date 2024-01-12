WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were on Greenbush Road Friday morning repairing a sinkhole that was caused by flooding.

Rhode Islanders are still cleaning up after last weather impacts while another storm is on the way. Senator Jack Reed is going to tour the damage in several areas of the state on Friday.

Reed will also be meeting with the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) along with community leaders.

Greenbush Road, West Warwick (Pearse Adams/ WPRI-TV)

In a press release, Reed’s office said the senator is working to deliver flood mitigation help.

According to the release, Reed sent a letter this week urging the White House to approve any assistance the state requests for this week’s flooding.

The tour of the damage comes ahead of more rain and winds this weekend. 12 News meteorologists predict there will be an addition 1-2.5″ expected tonight.

Given the recent storm and highly saturated ground, river levels are expected to rise again on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.