Rhode Island National Guard again cancels air show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island National Guard has canceled its air show again.

The 2021 Open House Air Show was tentatively scheduled for late June, but like the 2020 show, was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The 2019 show was canceled because of a high number of deployments.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, the adjutant general for the Guard, called the decision to cancel the show a difficult one, but said there was no safe way to host the event.

He says the Guard has also seen “an unprecedented demand” for its services in the past year in support of the state’s pandemic response, a demand it expects to continue.