Rhode Island gas prices continue to rise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island are continuing their upward trajectory, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The average price of a gallon of gas rose 2 cents in the past week to $3.38. That is 30 cents higher than the in-state per-gallon average just a month ago and $1.29 more than one year ago, AAA said in a statement.

Rhode Island’s average remains 2 cents lower than the current national average.

“We have finally seen a little dip in domestic demand for gasoline, which may signal that the seasonal post-Labor Day easing was a little delayed this year,” AAA spokesperson Lloyd Albert said in a statement. “And if the recent steady increase in crude oil prices takes a breather too, consumers may benefit at the pump with smaller price hikes.”

Rhode Island’s average is the same as in Massachusetts, but significantly lower than in Connecticut.