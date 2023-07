EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9s.

State police posted on social media Tuesday that K-9 Gump recently passed away.

He was a patrol/narcotics dog and worked with Sgt. Luke Brisson from 2012-22.

State police say K-9 Gump assisted in many investigations and caught many fleeing suspects.

His cause of death has not been made public.