Residents Shining a Bright Light to Honor First Responders

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Residents in one local town are shining a bright light to give them and others strength during the pandemic.

Jennifer Hodshon and her friends may not be able to spend time together, due to social distancing but although they can’t be together, they have found a way to still feel connected.

The group of best friends started ‘Candles for Covid.’

The Charlestown residents recently placing a single candlelight in their windows as a way to honor first responders and essential workers, including their sons and daughters.

“We thought it would be a nice idea to honor those who are working the front lines as well as helping us to get past this terrible situation. It’s nice to see the candles in the windows as a symbol of hope.” says Hodshon.

The group plans on asking local businesses to participate in ‘Candles of Covid,’ hoping others will join them in shining a bright, light during this very dark time.

