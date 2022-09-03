PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In Pawtucket Saturday, residents protested the city’s plan to pave Morley Field and turn it into a parking lot.

The protestors say they do not want a parking lot and instead want a green space for residents to enjoy.

Candidate for Rhode Island house district 59, Jennifer Stewart, was at the protest and said the plan does not seem fair.

“This community of Woodlawn, it needs to hold onto green space,” said Stewart, “having green space is an important aspect of having a goof quality of life and the people in Woodlawn deserve a good quality of life.”

The mayor’s office said the redevelopment plans would still leave a green space and would prevent the property from becoming a dumping ground for hazardous materials.