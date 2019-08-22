Rep. Keating backs Trump impeachment inquiry

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — All of Southeast New England’s congressmen are now on the record in support of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating, a Democrat whose district includes New Bedford and part of Fall River, announced Thursday in a video posted on Twitter that he agrees with starting a process which could lead to President Trump’s removal from office.

“The Mueller report reveals several instances of obstruction of justice — certainly enough to move forward with an impeachment investigation,” Keating, who was first elected in 2010, said in the video. “Indeed, if that vote were today, I’d support it.”

Keating becomes the 133rd House Democrat to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump, according to a count by Politico.

Keating’s announcement comes one day after Congressman Jim Langevin, D-R.I., held a news conference to announce his support for an impeachment inquiry. Congressman David Cicilline, D-R.I., was the first local House lawmaker to call for an impeachment investigation back in May, and Congressman Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., followed suit a month later.

If the Democratic-led House voted to impeach Trump, he would then go on trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which would need a two-thirds vote to convict in order to remove him from office. Three of the region’s four U.S. senators — Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey — have said they support the House’s investigation.

“I welcome whatever the House chooses to do,” Whitehouse said Wednesday night. “They know that on present evidence they don’t have the votes to convict in the Senate, so they have investigative work ahead. I wish them well, but as an eventual juror I don’t plan to say too much.”

A spokesperson for the region’s other senator, Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday about Reed’s current position regarding impeachment.

Back in April, Reed told CBS News he didn’t think that Robert Mueller’s report constitutes grounds to begin impeachment proceedings.

