Rep. David Cicilline responds to nationwide ICE raids

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — On Sunday Rhode Island Democratic Congressman David Cicilline told reporters that President Donald Trump “continues to use the broken immigration system as a political weapon.”

Referring to the Trump Administration’s plan of a nationwide enforcement operation, targeting migrant families.

As of Sunday afternoon WPRI hasn’t learned of any raids in Rhode Island or southeast Massachusetts.

Rep. Cicilline says we need to work together to fix our broken immigration system.

@wpri12 @davidcicilline hosts veterans at Slater Park in Pawtucket hosting a discussion to talk about supporting RI Veteran population. What he is working on plus should undocumented residents be worried when it comes to ICE raids. pic.twitter.com/t8qY0QoZX9 — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) July 14, 2019

“We need to create a pathway to citizenship, and stop using immigration as a political tool, to weaponize it, or to create terror and fear,” said Rep. Cicilline.

He says these actions are disgraceful and it’s not who we are as a county.

“I regret the president continues to seem to enjoy creating that type of fear.”

On Friday we reported that Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said “there is no indication that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s planned raids this weekend will target Providence, but he reiterated Friday that Providence Police would not cooperate in any way if ICE does come here.”

Cicilline said President Trump directs these kinds of raids and we have no control.

According to Cicilline, those undocumented, living in Rhode Island do have rights.

Know your rights pic.twitter.com/mALEzbiO1N — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) July 13, 2019

“That is why we made it clear, you have rights. Whether you are living here undocumented or not. People have the right to council and be represented.”

Rhode Island wasn’t identified where these raids were going to begin.

The raids are expected to impact people with final deportation orders in major cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Miami.