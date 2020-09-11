Remembering the 9/11 victims from Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday marks 19 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands.

The September 11, 2001 tragedy marks one of the darkest days in the country’s history.

Local victims that were lost that day include:

  • David Lawrence Angell, a Barrington native, and his wife Lynn were passengers on American Airlines Flight 11 en route to California.
  • Carol Marie Bouchard, of Warwick was an emergency room secretary at Kent Hospital. She traveling on Flight 11 to Las Vegas with her friend, Renee Newell.
  • Mark Lawrence Charette, was born and raised in Warwick He worked as an insurance broker at Marsh & McLennan in New Jersey. He was at a meeting at Marsh’s offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
  • James Edward Hayden, 47, native of Pawtucket, was on United Flight 175.
  • Amy Nicole Jarret, 28, of North Smithfield, was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.
  • Kathryn L. LaBorie, 44, of Providence was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.
  • Renee Tetreault Newell, was traveling to Las Vegas with Carol Bouchard on Flight 11.
  • Jessica Leigh Sachs, 23, a native of RI was on Flight 11.
  • Shawn M. Nassaney, of Pawtucket, was aboard Flight 175 with Lynn Goodchild for a getaway trip to Hawaii.
  • Peter Gay, 54, a native of Taunton, was on one of his weekly commutes to California as the vice president of Raytheon.
  • Lynn Goodchild, of Attleboro, was aboard Flight 175 with Shawn Nassaney for a getaway trip to Hawaii.
  • Rev. Francis E Grogan, 76, was the superior of the Holy Cross residence in North Dartmouth when he was killed in the crash of United Flight 175.
  • Dianne Snyder of Westport, Mass, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11.

In 2019, Gov. Gina Raimondo and other state officials unveiled a plaque with the nine Rhode Islanders at the 9/11 memorial at the State House.

