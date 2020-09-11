Remembering the 9/11 victims from Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday marks 19 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands.

The September 11, 2001 tragedy marks one of the darkest days in the country’s history.

Local victims that were lost that day include:

David Lawrence Angell, a Barrington native, and his wife Lynn were passengers on American Airlines Flight 11 en route to California.

Carol Marie Bouchard, of Warwick was an emergency room secretary at Kent Hospital. She traveling on Flight 11 to Las Vegas with her friend, Renee Newell.

Mark Lawrence Charette, was born and raised in Warwick He worked as an insurance broker at Marsh & McLennan in New Jersey. He was at a meeting at Marsh's offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

James Edward Hayden, 47, native of Pawtucket, was on United Flight 175.

Amy Nicole Jarret, 28, of North Smithfield, was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.

Kathryn L. LaBorie, 44, of Providence was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.

Renee Tetreault Newell, was traveling to Las Vegas with Carol Bouchard on Flight 11.

Jessica Leigh Sachs, 23, a native of RI was on Flight 11.

Shawn M. Nassaney, of Pawtucket, was aboard Flight 175 with Lynn Goodchild for a getaway trip to Hawaii.

Peter Gay, 54, a native of Taunton, was on one of his weekly commutes to California as the vice president of Raytheon.

Lynn Goodchild, of Attleboro, was aboard Flight 175 with Shawn Nassaney for a getaway trip to Hawaii.

Rev. Francis E Grogan, 76, was the superior of the Holy Cross residence in North Dartmouth when he was killed in the crash of United Flight 175.

Dianne Snyder of Westport, Mass, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11.

In 2019, Gov. Gina Raimondo and other state officials unveiled a plaque with the nine Rhode Islanders at the 9/11 memorial at the State House.