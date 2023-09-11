PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday marks 22 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.

The Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy marks one of the darkest days in the country’s history.

Below are the 13 local lives lost that day:

Barrington native David Angell and his wife Lynn were passengers on American Airlines Flight 11 en route to California.

Carol Bouchard of Warwick was an emergency room secretary at Kent Hospital.She traveling on Flight 11 to Las Vegas with her friend, Renee Newell.

Mark Charette was born and raised in Warwick, Rhode Island. He worked as an insurance broker at Marsh & McLennan in New Jersey. He was at a meeting at Marsh’s offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

James Hayden, 47, of Westford was born in Pawtucket. He was killed in the crash of United Flight 175 in New York.

Amy Jarret, 28, of North Smithfield, was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.

Kathryn Laborie, 44, of Providence was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.

Renee Newell was traveling to Las Vegas with Carol Bouchard on Flight 11.

Jessica Sachs, 23, of Billerica, Mass. and native of RI was on Flight 11.

Shawn Nassaney, 25, of Pawtucket, was aboard Flight 175 with Lynn Goodchild for a getaway trip to Hawaii.

Taunton native Peter Gay, 54, was on one of his weekly commutes to California as the vice president of Raytheon.

Lynn Goodchild, of Attleboro, was aboard Flight 175 with Shawn Nassaney for a getaway trip to Hawaii.

Rev. Francis E. Grogan, 76, was the superior of the Holy Cross residence in North Dartmouth when he was killed in the crash of United Flight 175.

Dianne Snyder, of Westport, Mass, was an flight attendant on American Airlines flight 11.

