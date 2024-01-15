POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WPRI) — Monday marks the 15th anniversary of the U.S. Airways Flight 1549 crash-landing into the Hudson River.

The plane lost all engine power when it struck a flock of geese shortly after taking off from LaGuardia Airport.

Pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger then guided the plane into a ditching on the river, saving all 155 people onboard.

Passengers and the crew huddled on the wing of the plane in frigid weather waiting for help to arrive.

“It was routine until it very suddenly, shockingly became the ultimate emergency of a lifetime and we knew it immediately. As soon as the birds hit us, and destroyed our engines and we had lost thrust over New York City at low altitude with only a few options – we had mere minutes to solve the problem before our flight path intersected the surface of the earth,” Sullenberger recalled.

Sullenberger and 18 other passengers were pulled from the river by one of the Block Island ferries, which had been leased out that winter to carry commuters between Manhattan and New Jersey.

In total, 14 New York Waterway ferries saved 143 passengers and crew members, with the U.S. Coast Guard and FDNY saving another 12.

It’s recognized as the most successful marine rescue in aviation history.