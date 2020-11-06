All Results | Why electoral vote counts may differ »

Raimondo 'really worried about Thanksgiving' as coronavirus cases surge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the state deals with a second surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gina Raimondo is expressing her concerns regarding Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.

“Holidays have been really tough during coronavirus,” she said. “I’m going to be more cautious and have tight reigns on Thanksgiving, because it’s that important.”

This comes one day after issuing a statewide stay-at-home advisory and ordering restaurants, bars and other businesses to close by 10 p.m. on weeknights and 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Watch 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian’s full interview with Raimondo above, which also touches upon the following topics:

  • Would she accept a position on Joe Biden’s cabinet if he were to win the presidency?
  • Kamala Harris potentially becoming the first female vice president.
  • The fines that would be imposed on the hosts and guests of super-spreader events.

