CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo: If Rhode Islanders follow new restrictions, ‘that could be sufficient’

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Even though the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Rhode Island continues to trend upward, Gov. Gina Raimondo is not considering any new restrictions in the coming days.

“I just did a lot of restrictions and I want everyone to pay attention to them,” Raimondo said. “I’m going to let those settle in…I believe that if people follow the new rules, that could be sufficient, so we’re going to let that ride for a little bit.”

Raimondo said while there will be no new restrictions announced this week, while she plans to address Thanksgiving in her coronavirus briefing next week.

“Next week I’m going to be announcing some restrictions for Thanksgiving,” Raimondo said. “My ask now of people for Thanksgiving is to celebrate in your own home with the people you live with.”

Watch 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian’s full interview with Raimondo above, which also touches upon the following topics:

  • Will she ask Rhode Islanders to postpone elective surgeries again?
  • Will she force schools statewide to shift to remote learning?
  • What does the news of a promising COVID-19 vaccine mean for Rhode Island?
  • How much CARES Act funding is left?
  • What is the current budget deficit?
  • Are hospitals diverting patients?
  • What’s the likelihood of the state utilizing its remaining field hospital?

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour