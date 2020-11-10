Raimondo: If Rhode Islanders follow new restrictions, ‘that could be sufficient’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Even though the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Rhode Island continues to trend upward, Gov. Gina Raimondo is not considering any new restrictions in the coming days.

“I just did a lot of restrictions and I want everyone to pay attention to them,” Raimondo said. “I’m going to let those settle in…I believe that if people follow the new rules, that could be sufficient, so we’re going to let that ride for a little bit.”

Raimondo said while there will be no new restrictions announced this week, while she plans to address Thanksgiving in her coronavirus briefing next week.

“Next week I’m going to be announcing some restrictions for Thanksgiving,” Raimondo said. “My ask now of people for Thanksgiving is to celebrate in your own home with the people you live with.”

Watch 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian’s full interview with Raimondo above, which also touches upon the following topics:

Will she ask Rhode Islanders to postpone elective surgeries again?

Will she force schools statewide to shift to remote learning?

What does the news of a promising COVID-19 vaccine mean for Rhode Island?

How much CARES Act funding is left?

What is the current budget deficit?

Are hospitals diverting patients?

What’s the likelihood of the state utilizing its remaining field hospital?

