PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Lori Quattrini and her daughter were eating outside at Plant City Sunday night when more than a dozen motorcycles, mopeds and ATVs drove by, startling them both.

"One person on a motorcycle ─ aiming at us in a shooting motion," Quattrini said. "My daughter and I immediately sunk into our seats because we thought we were being shot."