Q&A: Ruggerio on recreational marijuana, $1.1 B in federal funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said a special fall session to consider the legalization of recreational cannabis is not off the table.

“We’ve had people working on that issue since we left the session this year,” he said, adding, “We’re very close, we’re making progress, but we’re not there at this point in time.”

Ruggerio said it’s not likely the issue would be tabled until the regular session in January.

Ruggerio also discussed plans for American Rescue Plan funds, mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers and a $5 million consulting contract that’s come under scrutiny.

