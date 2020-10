PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the video above, 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian talks to Dr. Eleftherios Mylonakis about the Regeneron antibody cocktail, the experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump as part of his COVID-19 treatment, and the Regeneron trial taking place at two hospitals in Rhode Island.

Watch the full interview below to hear them discuss how the trial is conducted, who’s eligible to receive the drug and whether the drug is proving effective.