Rhode Island SPCA temporarily closes due to zoonotic illnesses

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island SPCA announced on Saturday that it has had to close temporarily to the public for the next ten days.

The agency said the closure is a precautionary measure due to zoonotic illnesses and quarantine purposes.

They did not elaborate on what disease they are dealing with, nor did they give the number of animals impacted.

According to the Rhode Island SPCA, anyone who has an approved application for an adoption will receive a rain check for the promotional pricing for the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelter event, which will be honored until Oct 31st.