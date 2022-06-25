PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 30th annual Zoobilee! Feast with the Beasts returned to Roger Williams Park Zoo on Saturday night.

The unique adults only fundraising evening featured food from over 35 of the area’s hottest restaurants, live music and dancing.

12 News Morning Team Danielle North, Patrick Little, and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello were all in attendance for Zoobilee’s big return.

Funds raised from the night benefit the zoo’s environmental education and conservation programs.

You can learn more about Roger Williams Park Zoo and its programs on its website.