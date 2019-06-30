Zoobilee held at Roger Williams Park Zoo











PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a festive affair at Roger Williams Park Zoo for their annual Zoobilee! Feasts with the Beasts.

Eyewitness News Anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy hosted the event, which is the zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser.

It featured fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and caterers, live music, dancing, and a silent auction.

The celebration raises money for the zoo’s conservation and educational programs.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of this event.