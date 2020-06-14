Youth organization to hold peaceful protest in Providence today

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A youth organization will be holding a peaceful protest in Providence today, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jaychele Lisboa-Schenck and Isabella James Indellicati are founders of the group, called “Gen Z: We Want To Live.”

They held a news conference on Friday ahead of today’s rally, saying they want to ensure the voices of the future generations are heard.

“We are not just fighting for us, we are fighting for the generations after us,” Lisboa-Schenck said. “The issues impacting us now will also impact our future, but we are not a part of the conversation where decisions about these issues are being made.”

The teen leaders say they expect more than 1,000 people to attend the rally, which starts at noon.

Brown medical residents will also be marching from Rhode Isalnd Hospital to the State House this afternoon in another peaceful protest.