PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been nearly five years since Providence’s “most romantic restaurant” closed its doors for good.

But the XO Café will soon make a triumphant return under a new name that pays homage to its roots.

The restaurant will reopen as “The XO Bar” next Thursday at 4 p.m.

“It’s been a labor of love, sweat and cocktails, but we’re here and ready to rock your world,” the restaurant posted on its Instagram page. “The XO Bar is the ultimate plate to mix, mingle and create unforgettable moments.”

The new cocktail bar, located in the 1799 John Updike House on North Main Street, has been teasing renovations on social media since March 2022.