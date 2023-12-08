PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WWE’s 21st annual Tribute to the Troops is coming to Providence Friday night.

The event honors U.S. service members, veterans and their families for their continued sacrifice and commitment to our country.

“I’m sure a lot of things are going to come out, I don’t know yet, but we always bring some surprise for the troops, I know the show is gonna be stacked so Rhode Island is in for a treat,” WWE superstar Bobby Lashley told 12 News.

This year, the event welcomes midshipmen and cadets to enjoy the show the night before one of college football’s biggest events.

On Saturday, the Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time in the series’ 124-year history.

“There’s a lot of things we do for the soldiers right now which is awesome, it’s our way of giving back and no matter how high you get or big you get you always have to remember why,” Lashley said.

According to the WWE, they have a multi-decade commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes visiting nearly 400 military installations throughout the world and offering all U.S. military personnel free tickets to WWE live events.

“Our troops keep us here, they keep us safe, our freedom is because of the troops so of course WWE wants to do everything we can for them and that’s why this Friday is a special day,” Lashley continued. “But of course, we’re always for the soldiers first always.”

The event is taking place at 8 p.m. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and will be aired on FOX Providence.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, with the cheapest on sale for $53.