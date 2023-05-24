PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island military members who lost their lives serving their country were honored Wednesday ahead of Memorial Day.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos joined Gold Star families, the R.I. National Guard and others for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Garden of Heroes in Providence.

“The sacrifices made by our armed forces are the foundation of our freedoms. Honoring those that have given everything for our country is a sacred, solemn duty,” Matos said. “This garden is a reminder of the incredible debt we owe our service members and of our responsibility to serve them and their families as honorably as they have served our country.”

The garden, located on the south side of the State House, honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice from 9/11 to today.

(Courtesy: Lt. Governor Sabina Mato’s office)

