PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At a time where blood donations are greatly needed, WPRI 12 and the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) are once again teaming up with the Rhode Island Blood Center to host a community drive on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the PPAC lobby at 220 Weybosset St.

Free parking will be available on the Page Street side of the theater, and the first first 50 donors will get a $10 Piezoni’s gift card.

Visit ribc.org/arts to make an appointment.

Giving takes about an hour, according to the RIBC, and a single donation can help save three lives.

“It is crucial to maintain safe levels of a blood supply for our community year-round,” RIBC Account Manager Glenn Halvarson said. “It is safe to donate blood. Blood donation is critical in helping to save lives.” We thank PPAC for supporting the Blood Center.””

Earlier on Monday, the RIBC updated its donor eligibility to align with new guidance from the FDA. People who had mad cow disease and were in certain European countries in the 1980s and 1990s are now allowed to donate again.