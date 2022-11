PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WARP) — World Series MVP Jeremy Peña will be honored in Providence later today.

The 25-year-old shortstop for the Houston Astros was named both the ALCS and the World Series most valuable player.

He’ll be honored today at the Providence Career and Technical Academy, not far from where he graduated from at Classical High School.

The event is free and open to the public. The doors will open at 1:45 p.m.