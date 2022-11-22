PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Houston Astros shortstop and Providence native Jeremy Peña is returning to the city this weekend for a ceremony to honor his recent achievements.

In his rookie season, the 25-year-old helped his team win it all and was named MVP of both the ALCS and the World Series. He became the first rookie hitter in history to win a World Series MVP award, and to top it off, he also earned an American League Gold Glove.

“Jeremy continues to be an incredible role model on and off the field for our student-athletes and we are honored to have this opportunity to thank him,” said Commander Thomas Verdi, a member of Providence Sports and Leadership Board.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, state and local leaders will welcome Peña home at the Providence Career and Technical Academy (PCTA) on Fricker Street. The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers said doors open at 1:40 p.m. and the event runs from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Guests are asked to use the PCTA’s Cranston Street gym entrance.