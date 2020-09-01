Worker killed after being pinned between garbage truck, dumpster

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A worker was killed in East Providence Monday after he became pinned between a garbage truck and a dumpster, according to the East Providence Police Department.

Police said they received a call from a concerned resident who’d noticed the garbage truck was parked along Lyon Avenue for some time.

The resident ultimately found the man, who police said appeared to be the driver based on the clothing he was wearing, pinned between the truck and the dumpster.

Police said the man, who’s name is not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.