Work on Providence schools ‘turnaround plan’ to start without new superintendent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state takeover of the Providence public school system is set to begin on Friday, though the new state-appointed “turnaround superintendent” has not yet been named.

Meg Geoghegan, a spokesperson for Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, said interim Superintendent Fran Gallo would remain in her role until a new superintendent is hired.

Infante-Green previously told reporters she had extended an offer to her preferred candidate, and negotiations were ongoing.

“While I have met with a number of great candidates, I have not made a final selection,” Infante-Green said in a statement provided by Geoghegan on Tuesday. “I will not comment on rumors regarding specific candidates, out of respect for their privacy.”

She continued, “What I can do is assure our students, families, and staff that the person I select will be committed to community engagement, experienced in turning school systems around, and a leader of quality and character.”

Infante-Green’s final takeover order says the superintendent will co-create a “turnaround plan” for the troubled district. In the absence of a superintendent, Geoghegan said work to write the turnaround plan will still “begin right away.”

“The superintendent can plug in to that work as soon as he or she is hired.” Geoghegan said. “Ultimately, the task of the [state turnaround superintendent] is not only to help develop a plan, but to implement it.”

Several student and parent groups had asked to be involved in the process of selecting a superintendent, but Infante-Green has chosen to personally hire the new leader of the Providence schools.

“We don’t really know what’s going on,” said Zack Mezera, the executive director of the Providence Student Union. “We wanted to be reviewing applicants.”

His group was one of several that tried unsuccessfully to “intervene” in the takeover and be granted a more formal role in creating the turnaround plan.

Mezera said it has been difficult to explain to students and parents what the status of the schools are, with the takeover not yet underway and the superintendent not yet named.

“There’s not a lot of space for us to engage in this process,” Mezera said.

Gallo, who came out of retirement to be Providence’s interim superintendent, said Tuesday she had been asked to stay on by the commissioner, and her end date is “a little open.”

Evan England, spokesperson for the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island, said Gallo’s pension benefits would “pause” under state law after she has worked 90 full school days.

Gallo pegs that date as Jan. 9. She said she’d be willing to stay on longer, perhaps in a volunteer capacity, if needed.

Gallo will begin reporting to Infante-Green, rather than the school board, on Friday. The state takeover under the Crowley Act says Infante-Green will assume all the current duties of the School Board, City Council and the mayor when it comes to the school department.

