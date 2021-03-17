‘Words matter’: RI sees uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans since start of pandemic

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans, even in Rhode Island, according to the Center for Southeast Asians.

Executive Director Channavy Chhay tells 12 News that over the last year, Rhode Island has seen an uptick in hate crimes targeting Asian businesses and residents.

“It hurts my heart,” Chhay said. “There has been an increase in threats and intimidation in Rhode Island.”

The Cranston Police Department tells 12 News several establishments in the city have been targeted in the past, but they’ve stepped up patrols and are conducting routine checks of those businesses.

Chhay is urging all Rhode Islanders to deescalate the hostile environment that’s been created by actively denouncing the hatred and intimidation that’s occurring.

“We need all of us, collective partners to join us to say words matter, actions matter,” she said.

At this time, several law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island tell 12 News there is no credible threat in Rhode Island against the Asian community, but they are prepared if one should arise.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community