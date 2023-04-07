PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was convicted at trial of shooting and killing a man in Providence, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

Adauris Garcia, 21, was found guilty of second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and carrying a pistol without a license.

Prosecutors said Garcia met the victim, 21-year-old Isaias Bulus, on Atlantic Avenue in Providence on the night of April 11, 2021, allegedly to acquire drugs. Garcia got into Bulus’s car and pulled out a gun, which the two fought over until Garcia fired a shot into the victim’s back, according to the AG’s office.

Garcia ran off, and Bulus was found dead by police about four hours later.

“Gun violence has no place in our communities and every day we work to bring justice to those who commit violent crimes and keep citizens safe,” Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said. “I commend the work of our officers and also the members of the Attorney General’s Office for their investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Garcia will be sentenced at a later date.

Two other suspects were also charged in the case: Devonte Lewis of Woonsocket and Yazmin Rivera of Cumberland.