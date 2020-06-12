Live Now
Women and Infants healthcare workers kneel to raise awareness for black maternal health

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Healthcare workers at Women and Infants took a knee Friday morning to support black maternal health and bring awareness to the fight against racism that is currently present in all organizations.

From 7:15 a.m. to 7:25 a.m., dozens of healthcare workers were seen kneeling and holding signs in the ten-minute silent protest outside the main entrance of the hospital.

Care New England (CNE), a non-profit health system comprising several hospitals in Rhode Island, sent out a release saying they will not stand for racism or racial bias in their system.

“Standing together and speaking in open dialogue about how to consciously change our society is something that our communities will see as strength through leadership and understanding here at CNE,” the release said.

Providence

