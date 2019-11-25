Woman’s purse snatched on steps of Providence church

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for suspects in a purse-snatching that happened on the front steps of a West End church Sunday morning.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, a woman said she was walking up the front steps of Ebeneezer Baptist Church on Cranston Street around 7:30 a.m. when a white male ran up behind her and grabbed her handbag. The woman told police the purse-snatcher and another male then ran down Cranston Street towards Ford Street.

The woman said her Bible and around $40 she planned to donate to the church were in the purse along with her driver’s license and prescription glasses.

The woman told police she saw both suspects hanging around the front doors of the church when she first arrived but didn’t pay much attention to them. She also noted that both suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.