EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is in the hospital with significant injuries after police say she was hit by a truck.

According to police, this happened in East Providence, at Warren Avenue near Broadway just after midnight Sunday.

East Providence PD has a portion of Warren Ave closed near Broadway after witnesses say a pedestrian was struck. There are personal belongings lying in the roadway. A U-Haul rental pickup truck is parked inside the scene. At least one person was taken away by ambulance. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5GK4As13tV — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) July 14, 2019

Police shut down a portion of the roadway while investigating.

