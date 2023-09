PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot late Tuesday night in Providence.

Police say the woman was shot while sitting in a car on Fillmore Street around 11:30 p.m.

She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.