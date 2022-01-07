Woman shot in head in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the head late Thursday night in Providence.

Police responding to a gas station on Elmwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. found a woman in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was conscious and alert and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.

The car was also shot several times, police added.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects, but the victim and the driver of the vehicle are not cooperating with police.