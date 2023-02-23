EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at an East Providence home Thursday morning.

Crews responded to Second Street around 8:30 a.m. for a reported medical issue and learned there had been a small fire. It was extinguished by the woman’s adult son.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated that smoking while using oxygen may have been the cause, police said, but fire officials are still looking into it.