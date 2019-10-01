Woman sentenced to prison for deadly stabbing of Providence teen

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for stabbing and killing a teenage boy during a fight back in May 2017.

Natashza Charon, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Jaheim Carter, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

She was sentenced to 20 years with six to serve and the rest suspended with probation.

Carter died after he was stabbed in the back on Amherst Street in the city’s Olneyville section. Police said the fight involved several people and was the result of an ongoing feud between his family and Charon’s boyfriend’s family.

