PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say they’ve questioned a possible suspect after a memorial honoring local Marines was vandalized.

The monument, located on Dyer Street, was erected in September 2020 and dedicated to nine Rhode Island Marines who were killed during the Beirut bombings in 1983. It remains the single deadliest day for the U.S. Marine Corps since D-Day at Iwo Jima in 1945 and the deadliest day for Rhode Island service members since the Civil War.

It was reported to 12 News over the weekend that the glass panes for Cpl. Edward Soares Jr. and Sgt. Timothy Giblin were smashed.

Police said they saw a woman on Monday who fit the description of the suspect and approached her to talk about the incident, but she was “highly combative and attempted to flee.”

Once the officers were able to subdue and interview the woman, she placed herself at the scene and told police she had knowledge of the damage to the memorial and said she “was in an agitated state at that time,” according to the incident report.

The 46-year-old woman has not been named, nor has she been charged.

Police said she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for mental health evaluation and treatment.

The vandalism occurred just days after a memorial plaque along the Providence River was defaced. Graffiti was sprayed on the plaque honoring the man who helped design Waterplace Park.