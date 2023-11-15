PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Lincoln woman accused of driving off after hitting and killing a man with her car in Providence earlier this year faced a judge Wednesday.

Alisha Pina, 35, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Pina turned herself in two days after investigators believe she hit 38-year-old Zacary Richardson as he was crossing North Main Street in mid-February. Richardson’s girlfriend told 12 News he was walking to the bus stop at the time.

Prosecutors noted in court that Pina admitted she was driving with a suspended license when she hit Richardson.

Pina was granted $7,500 surety bail and ordered not to drive pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Richardson was the first of two pedestrians who were fatally struck while crossing North Main Street this year. Vanda Makovetskiy, 85, was hit and killed last month while out on her daily walk with her husband.

The driver, 27-year-old Caitlin Kelly, was arrested a few days later and charged with failure to stop in an accident resulting in death. She was also cited for failing to report the crash.