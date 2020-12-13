Woman injured in early morning shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Providence on Sunday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the areas of Alverson Avenue and Eastwood Avenue. A scene was located on Eastwood Avenue, but investigators didn’t immediately find a victim.

Police later learned that a 27-year-old woman showed up to Women & Infants Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. She was last listed in stable condition.

Officers also found bullet holes in a vehicle on Eastwood Avenue and about 20 shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Providence

