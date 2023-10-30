PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln woman accused of driving off after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Providence is set to face a judge next month.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Friday charging 35-year-old Alisha Pina with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Pina surrendered to police two days after the crash in mid-February.

The victim, 38-year-old Zacory Richardson of Central Falls, was walking to the bus stop when he was struck on North Main Street, according to his girlfriend.

Pina is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Nov. 15.