PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Providence Wednesday evening, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the 52-year-old woman was hit around 5 p.m. while crossing Charles Street.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where Verdi said she remains in critical condition.

Verdi said the crash remains under investigation, though speed nor alcohol appear to be factors.