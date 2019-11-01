Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Woman hit with brick while driving in Providence

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman reported someone threw a brick through the front passenger-side window of her car on Friday.

The police report obtained by Eyewitness News states the woman was driving down Chad Brown Street near March Street when a brick shattered the window and hit her in the neck and back.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Roger Williams Hospital by a family member, according to police.

The woman could not identify who may have thrown the brick at her vehicle and several residents in the area told police they hadn’t seen or heard anything during the time the incident took place.

Police are still looking for a potential suspect who they said would be charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

