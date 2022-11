PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old woman was hit and killed by a commuter train in Providence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was struck on the tracks behind the state medical examiner’s office on Orms Street.

Train service has been suspended throughout the capital city as police investigate, according to Amtrak Northeast. The MBTA commuter rail has also been impacted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.